Los Angeles hosts New York in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (35-22-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-22-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -146, Islanders +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders meet in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles has a 24-22-14 record overall and a 9-14-7 record on its home ice. The Kings have an 18-2-7 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York has a 35-22-5 record overall and an 18-12-3 record in road games. The Islanders have an 18-5-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 19 goals and 41 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press