Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Colorado brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Dallas

By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 13-4-1 against the Central Division and 38-14-9 overall. The Stars have a 19-3-4 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 10-2-4 against the Central Division and 41-10-9 overall. The Avalanche have scored 229 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mavrik Bourque has scored 12 goals with 13 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 18 goals and 46 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 10-0-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.