Lens survives Lyon fightback to reach the French Cup semifinals on penalties

By AP News

LYON, France (AP) — Lens continued its impressive season by advancing to the semifinals of the French Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Lyon on Thursday.

Lens is second in Ligue 1 — just four points behind Paris Saint-Germain — and survived a fightback by Lyon, having led 2-0 at halftime at Groupama Stadium to draw 2-2.

Lyon forced the game to penalties with an equalizer from Remi Himbert in the fourth minute of added time after Lens had gone down to 10 men following Arthur Masuaku’s red card.

Florian Thauvin scored the decisive penalty as Lens won the shootout 5-4 after Moussa Niakhate had seen an earlier effort saved.

Lens coach Pierre Sage had led Lyon to the French Cup final two years ago and is within one match of repeating that feat.

Thauvin fired Lens ahead after 23 minutes and Abdallah Sima doubled the lead in the first minute of first-half added time.

But Masuaku’s red in the 64th proved a turning point.

Lyon scored through Roman Yaremchuk three minutes later to give the home team hope before its late equalizer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

