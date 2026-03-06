Pittsburgh plays Philadelphia in Metropolitan Division play

Philadelphia Flyers (28-22-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-13, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division opponents meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh has an 11-1-6 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 31-17-13 record overall. The Penguins have a +32 scoring differential, with 204 total goals scored and 172 conceded.

Philadelphia is 28-22-11 overall with a 7-6-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have given up 188 goals while scoring 171 for a -17 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Brazeau has scored 16 goals with 13 assists for the Penguins. Benjamin Kindel has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 23 goals and 34 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press