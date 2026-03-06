Blue Jackets bring win streak into matchup with the Mammoth

Utah Mammoth (33-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Utah Mammoth as winners of three consecutive games.

Columbus has gone 17-8-5 at home and 32-21-8 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 12-3-3 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Utah is 15-15-2 in road games and 33-25-4 overall. The Mammoth have given up 169 goals while scoring 196 for a +27 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 27 goals and 26 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

