New Jersey aims to keep win streak going, hosts New York

New York Rangers (24-29-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (31-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers as winners of three straight games.

New Jersey is 31-29-2 overall with a 4-12-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 14-6-2 record in games decided by one goal.

New York is 24-29-8 overall and 7-10-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have an 11-14-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 20 goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has four goals over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 25 goals and 31 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press