Luis Díaz stars as Bayern steamrollers Gladbach 4-1 to go 14 points clear in the Bundesliga

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Luis Díaz scored one goal and made another as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 14 points over second-place Borussia Dortmund.

With Harry Kane injured, Nicolas Jackson started in the centre-forward position for Bayern, one of seven changes to the side that beat Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend.

But it was Colombian Díaz who started the rampage.

He opened the scoring after 33 minutes with a crashing volley and then turned provider 12 minutes later when his clever pass set up Konrad Laimer to make it 2-0.

Bayern’s task was made easier when Rocco Reitz was sent off for rugby tackling Jackson 10 minutes into the second half.

Jamal Musiala dispatched the resulting penalty to score his first goal of the season and Jackson celebrated his return to the side by adding a fourth 11 minutes from time.

Wael Mohya, 17, grabbed a consolation goal for Gladbach in the dying moments, becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

The only disconcerting note for reigning champion Bayern was the withdrawal at halftime of Manuel Neuer. The Germany goalkeeper had returned after missing two games through injury. The extent of his complaint was not immediately apparent.

Gladbach remains in 12th place with 25 points, only three clear of the relegation zone.

