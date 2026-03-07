Last-gasp deflected strike by Valverde gives Real Madrid 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid scored with a deflected shot in the 94th minute to win 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Friday and close the gap on La Liga leader Barcelona to one point.

Madrid was seeking to avoid a run of three successive losses for the first time since 2018 and needed a massive dose of luck to secure all three points.

It went ahead after 11 minutes when Aurélien Tchouaméni’s shot from just inside the penalty box left the Celta keeper flatfooted.

Celta’s experienced striker Borja Iglesias equalized for the home side with his third goal in four games after 25 minutes, and strike partner Iago Aspas was unfortunate to see his shot come back off the post with two minutes remaining as both sides pushed for a winner.

But a massive stroke of luck in the dying seconds gave Madrid victory.

Federico Valverde’s shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection that left keeper Ionut Radu with no chance.

“It hurts because it was right at the death,” Iglesias said. “It’s a bit frustrating.”

Barcelona plays its game in hand against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Madrid has 63 points while Barcelona has 64.

Celta remains sixth with 40.

