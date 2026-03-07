Flames host the Hurricanes on losing streak

Carolina Hurricanes (40-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (24-30-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -169, Flames +140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to end their four-game slide when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Calgary is 24-30-7 overall and 15-12-4 in home games. The Flames have allowed 182 goals while scoring 148 for a -34 scoring differential.

Carolina is 40-16-6 overall and 17-8-4 on the road. The Hurricanes have a 14-3-3 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won 1-0 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored 12 goals with 29 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has five assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press