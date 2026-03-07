Avalanche look to keep win streak alive, host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (37-16-10, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-10-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line.

Colorado has an 11-2-4 record in Central Division play and a 42-10-9 record overall. The Avalanche have a 39-4-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota is 37-16-10 overall with a 10-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 33-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 5-2. Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 42 goals and 61 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 35 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Quinn Hughes has two goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press