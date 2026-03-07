Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Jose and New York hit the ice for out-of-conference matchup

By AP News

New York Islanders (35-23-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -136, Sharks +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose has gone 17-10-4 in home games and 30-25-5 overall. The Sharks have a -23 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 209 conceded.

New York has a 35-23-5 record overall and an 18-13-3 record in road games. The Islanders have gone 26-4-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 26 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.