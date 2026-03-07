Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out with another calf injury on comeback

Skip to main content
By AP News
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered another injury setback that will rule him out of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Atalanta.

Bayern said Saturday that Neuer has a minor muscle tear in his left calf from the team’s 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday and that he will be out “for the time being.”

It’s the second time Neuer tore a left calf muscle in as many months as he had the same injury during Bayern’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen last month. That kept him out for three weeks until his comeback on Friday.

Neuer will be 40 later this month and his contract with Bayern is up at the end of the season. The club reportedly wants to offer him a one-year extension.

Jonas Urbig will step in again in his absence.

