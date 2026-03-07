Thompson’s late goal gives the USWNT a 1-0 win over Colombia and the SheBelieves Cup title

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alyssa Thompson scored in the 82nd minute to break a scoreless stalemate and the United States defeated Colombia 1-0 on Saturday to win the SheBelieves Cup.

It was the eighth straight shutout for the United States, which hasn’t allowed a goal since a 3-1 victory over Portugal in October. It was also the U.S. team’s eighth overall victory in the SheBelieves Cup tournament, now in its 11th year.

Earlier in the day at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Canada overcame Argentina 3-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw.

With the victory over Colombia, the United States went undefeated in the SheBelieves Cup tournament. Canada finished second after a 1-0 loss to the United States on Wednesday, and Colombia was third. Argentina finished the four-team, round robin tournament in last place with no goals scored.

The United States is 12-0-2 all-time against Colombia. The only time Las Cafeteras have scored against the Americans was in the group stage of the 2016 Olympics, a 2-2 draw.

Following a scoreless first half, U.S. defender Naomi Girma was subbed out because of calf tightness.

Thompson, who plays for Chelsea, took a cross from Jaedyn Shaw and deftly scored in the upper corner of the net off the bar, out of reach of Colombia goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

It was Thompson’s fourth international goal and earned her the tournament’s MVP award.

Before the match, the United States honored former midfielder Tobin Heath, who formally retired last year after struggling with a nagging knee injury.

Heath, who won the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups with the United States, played her last national team match in 2021. She made 181 appearances for the national team in a career spanning 13 years, scoring 36 goals.

