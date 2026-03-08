Fire plays Columbus to scoreless draw in Crew’s home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chris Brady finished with three saves for the Chicago Fire and Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for Columbus as the longtime rivals played to a scoreless draw in the Crew’s home opener on Saturday night.

It was the 24th draw in the 80th meeting between the two clubs with the victories knotted at 28 apiece.

Five yellow cards were handed out in the final 13 minutes of regulation — three of them to the Fire (1-1-1).

Brady had two saves and Schulte wasn’t tested in the first half.

The two clubs split a pair of matches last season with both winning at home.

Columbus falls to 0-1-2 on the season.

Up next

Chicago: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Columbus: Hosts Nashville SC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer