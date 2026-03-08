Anders Dreyer, rookie Duran Ferree lead San Diego past Sporting KC 1-0 in third straight shutout win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Anders Dreyer scored late in the first half and rookie teenager Duran Ferree posted his third straight clean sheet to begin the season, leading San Diego FC to a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Dreyer used assists from Onni Valakari and 19-year-old Luca Bombino in the 39th minute to score for the second time this season. Valakari notched his second assist after collecting 11 last year, his first in the league. Bombino’s first of the season comes after he had four assists in 26 appearances as a rookie last year.

Dreyer became the second fastest to reach 20 goals and 20 assists in regular-season play in league history last week, needing 36 matches. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi set the record at 26. Dreyer is the reigning newcomer of the year.

Ferree, 19, saved three shots for San Diego (3-0-0), which has outscored its opponents 8-0.

John Pulskamp finished with four saves for Sporting KC (0-2-1). He made a save on a penalty kick by the Columbus Crew’s Wessam Abou Ali in the 87th minute to preserve a 2-2 draw last week.

Mikey Vargas has San Diego off to another hot start after his club finished first during the Western Conference regular season as an expansion side last year.

Up next

San Diego: At FC Dallas on Saturday.

Sporting KC: At Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

