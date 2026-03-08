Skip to main content
Surridge scores 2 goal — his 2nd multi-goal game this season — as Nashville beats Minnesota 3-1

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored two goals — his second multi-goal game this season — and Cristian Espinoza added a goal and an assist to help Nashville SC beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Surridge has scored 17 home goals — the most in MLS — since the start of last season.

Surridge re-directed a shot by Patrick Yazbek into the net to open the scoring in the 26th minute and his rising shot from the right corner of the 6-yard box in the 47th made it 3-1.

Hany Mukhtar’s shot from just outside the penalty area was parried by diving goalkeeper Drake Callender, but Espinoza was there for the tap-in putback to give Nashville (2-0-1) a 2-0 lead in the 33rd.

Nectarios Triantis scored for Minnesota (1-1-1) in the 35th minute.

Callender finished with three saves.

Nashville’s Brian Schwake stopped two shots.

