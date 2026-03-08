De Rossi’s Genoa upsets Roma 2-1 in Serie A ahead of Milan derby

MILAN (AP) — Portuguese forward Vitinha scored for Daniele De Rossi’s Genoa in a 2-1 upset win over Roma in Serie A on Sunday, dealing the visitors another blow in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Roma and fourth-place Como both have 51 points with sixth-place Juventus a point behind them. Roma’s loss comes after last week’s 3-3 draw with Juventus. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

Junior Messias fired Genoa ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Evan Ndicka quickly responded for Roma before Vitinha scored in the 80th, five minutes after going on as a substitute, to give the team coached by former Roma great De Rossi its second straight win at home.

Genoa climbed to 13th.

Also Sunday, Fiorentina drew with Parma 0-0, leaving it just outside the relegation zone, and Verona came from behind to win 2-1 at Bologna.

Earlier, Lecce defeated Cremonese 2-1 at home to leapfrog the visitors and leave them in the relegation zone in their place.

Second-place AC Milan hosts leader Inter Milan in the city derby later Sunday. Milan is the designated home team and will be hoping to reignite its title challenge while Inter is aiming to stretch its lead.

Inter was on 67 points and Milan had 57 with 10 rounds remaining.

