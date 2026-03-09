St. Louis aims to keep win streak alive, hosts New York

New York Islanders (36-23-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-9, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the New York Islanders.

St. Louis has gone 14-12-6 at home and 25-29-9 overall. The Blues have a -44 scoring differential, with 165 total goals scored and 209 conceded.

New York is 19-13-3 in road games and 36-23-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 19-5-0 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Neighbours has scored 14 goals with 11 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 17 goals and 40 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press