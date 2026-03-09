Penguins play the Hurricanes following Mantha’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-14, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (40-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Anthony Mantha scored two goals in the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.

Carolina is 40-17-6 overall with a 12-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes are fourth in NHL play with 220 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Pittsburgh has an 11-1-7 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 32-17-14 record overall. The Penguins are 32-4-7 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Mantha led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has six goals and 36 assists for the Penguins. Yegor Chinakhov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press