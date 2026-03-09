Marušić goal in stoppage time gives Lazio win over Sassuolo

ROME (AP) — A stoppage time goal from Adam Marušić gave Lazio a 2-1 win over Sassuolo and snapped its four-game winless streak in Serie A on Monday.

Marušić headed in his first goal of the season after 90+3 minutes.

Lazio had not won since January or scored in over a month but Daniel Maldini opened the scoring two minutes after kickoff.

The son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini pounced on a loose ball to fire home from close range.

However, Sassuolo’s in-form winger Armand Laurienté equalized just before halftime with a well-placed drive from 12 meters out. It upped his recent stats to two goals and four assists in his last four league games.

Lazio had the lion’s share of the chances but its toothlessness in front of goal looked to be its undoing once again until Marušić popped up in the final seconds.

The result lifted the capital side one place into 10th, a point and a place behind Sassuolo.

It was only the second defeat in seven games for Sassuolo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer