Espanyol dominates Oviedo but draw doesn’t lift either in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol and Real Oviedo drew 1-1 in a game that extended Espanyol’s winless La Liga run to 10 matches and left Oviedo rooted to the bottom of the table on Monday.

Oviedo came into the game without a win in five but took the lead after eight minutes through Alberto Reina.

However, Espanyol was on top and got a deserved equalizer nine minutes before halftime thanks to Kike Garcia.

Espanyol continued to control the play in the second half and finished with 26 shots to Oviedo’s six. But neither side could find the net again.

A point was a meagre outcome for both clubs and left Oviedo four points adrift at the bottom of La Liga.

Espanyol, meanwhile, has yet to win this year but remains in seventh thanks to a good start to its campaign.

