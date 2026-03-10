Rangers host the Flames after Zibanejad’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (25-31-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -131, Flames +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Calgary Flames after Mika Zibanejad’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Rangers’ 6-2 win.

New York has an 8-15-6 record at home and a 25-30-8 record overall. The Rangers are 11-14-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Calgary has a 25-31-7 record overall and a 9-19-3 record on the road. The Flames have a 9-14-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 5-1. Blake Coleman scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Lafreniere has scored 15 goals with 24 assists for the Rangers. Zibanejad has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Coleman has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Joel Farabee has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press