Mammoth take on the Wild in Central Division action

By AP News

Utah Mammoth (34-25-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-16-11, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -161, Mammoth +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Utah Mammoth in a matchup of Central Division squads.

Minnesota has gone 37-16-11 overall with a 10-6-3 record in Central Division games. The Wild rank ninth in the league with 211 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Utah has a 10-9-1 record in Central Division games and a 34-25-5 record overall. The Mammoth have committed 246 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Lawson Crouse led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 35 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 19 goals and 45 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

