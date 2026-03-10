Kings visit the Bruins following Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (26-23-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (35-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -152, Kings +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Boston Bruins after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win.

Boston has a 35-22-6 record overall and a 24-8-1 record on its home ice. The Bruins have committed 306 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank third in the league.

Los Angeles has gone 16-8-7 in road games and 26-23-14 overall. The Kings have gone 20-3-7 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting. Morgan Geekie led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 23 goals with 51 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Brandt Clarke has eight goals and 26 assists for the Kings. Kempe has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

