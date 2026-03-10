Champions League: Barcelona travels to Newcastle as round of 16 gets underway

Barcelona faces Newcastle as the Champions League round of 16 gets underway on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions travel to St James’ Park for the first leg, with coach Hansi Flick leaving his players in no doubt about what’s at stake.

“It’s one of the most important moments of the season and we are all ready for it,” he said.

Five-time European champion Barcelona hasn’t won the Champions League since 2015 and has had to watch on as its fiercest rival Real Madrid has dominated the competition.

Flick delivered the Spanish title last season, but his team was knocked out of the Champions League at the semifinals stage. He is aiming to improve on that this time around.

“What I can say is everything here in Barcelona is great,” he said. “I’m here 1 1-2 years and I’m enjoying every single day working with this fantastic team, with these fantastic players, with this staff around.

“Now we are building this club also for the future. This is what we want to do.”

Liverpool travels to Galatasaray on Tuesday and Bayern Munich is away to Atalanta.

Atletico Madrid hosts a Tottenham team that is fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

