Oilers visit the Stars after Nugent-Hopkins’ 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (32-25-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (40-14-10, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Oilers’ 4-3 win.

Dallas has a 20-7-4 record at home and a 40-14-10 record overall. The Stars have a +48 scoring differential, with 218 total goals scored and 170 allowed.

Edmonton has a 32-25-8 record overall and a 16-14-4 record in road games. The Oilers have scored 59 power-play goals, which leads the league.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Stars won the last meeting 8-3. Nathan Bastian scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 34 goals and 34 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 36 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored eight goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

By The Associated Press