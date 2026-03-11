Skip to main content
Hurricanes take on the Blues following shootout win

By AP News

St. Louis Blues (25-29-10, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in a shootout.

Carolina is 24-8-2 in home games and 41-17-6 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 36-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis has a 25-29-10 record overall and an 11-17-3 record in road games. The Blues have a -45 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 213 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored 23 goals with 33 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

