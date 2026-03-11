Blackhawks in action against the Mammoth following overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (24-29-11, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (34-26-5, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blackhawks beat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 in overtime.

Utah has a 34-26-5 record overall and a 10-10-1 record in Central Division games. The Mammoth have a +22 scoring differential, with 203 total goals scored and 181 given up.

Chicago has a 24-29-11 record overall and a 9-6-4 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a -33 scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 202 allowed.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Blackhawks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 19 goals with 45 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press