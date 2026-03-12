Sabres play the Capitals after Quinn’s hat trick

Washington Capitals (32-27-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (40-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -204, Capitals +168; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Washington Capitals after Jack Quinn recorded a hat trick in the Sabres’ 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Buffalo has a 40-19-6 record overall and a 21-8-3 record in home games. The Sabres are third in league play with 228 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Washington has a 12-16-4 record in road games and a 32-27-7 record overall. The Capitals have a 15-6-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press