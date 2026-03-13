Wrexham celebrity owners on commentary duty to mark five years since takeover

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s celebrity owners are swapping the boardroom for the commentary booth to mark five years since their game-changing takeover of the Welsh soccer club.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, who was formerly called Rob McElhenney, will take the mic for Wrexham’s home match against fellow Welsh team Swansea in the Championship on Friday. They will be calling the game on British broadcaster Sky Sports and will be joined by guests throughout.

“As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go,” Reynolds and Mac said, “but we will give it our best.

“Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago.”

The Hollywood pair finalized their purchase of Wrexham for $2.5 million in February 2021, when the club was in the non-league fifth tier of the English game. Wrexham, which has become the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary — “Welcome to Wrexham” — that has given the team and city global notoriety, has achieved three straight promotions and is one more away from playing in the Premier League.

Wrexham is in sixth place, which represents the final playoff spot, with 10 games remaining.

