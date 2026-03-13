Canadiens host the Sharks on 3-game winning streak

San Jose Sharks (31-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-18-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks with a three win streak on the line.

Montreal has an 18-11-2 record in home games and a 36-18-10 record overall. The Canadiens are fourth in the league with 272 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

San Jose is 14-16-1 on the road and 31-26-6 overall. The Sharks have a 28-8-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Sharks won 7-5 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has 11 goals and 55 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 33 goals and 58 assists for the Sharks. Michael Misa has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-1-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press