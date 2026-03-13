Australia beats North Korea 2-1 to reach Women’s Asian Cup semifinals and clinch World Cup berth

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Sam Kerr scored one goal and created another as Australia advanced to the Women’s Asian Cup semifinals and secured a World Cup spot with a 2-1 win Friday over North Korea.

The three-time champion North Koreans had almost two-thirds of possession and played at a high tempo to keep the Australians unsettled, but weren’t able to convert their glut of scoring opportunities into more goals against a stubborn Matildas’ defense.

The North Koreans had 21 shots at goal and 10 on target but couldn’t capitalize. Australia turned its only two shots on target into goals.

Kerr played a key role in both.

In the ninth minute, the Chelsea forward poached possession from opposing captain An Kuk Hyang deep in the right corner and crossed into the area before Alanna Kennedy swooped onto a deflection and fired in a left-foot strike for her fifth goal of the tournament.

Kerr made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half with a left-foot shot after a defensive lapse from the North Koreans, giving Australia a cushion.

But the North Koreans lifted their intensity again and cut the margin to 2-1 in the 65th, when Kim Kyong Yong passed into the box from the left and Chae Un Yong finish from close range.

North Korea unleashed a wave of shots on Australia’s goal but goalkeeper McKenzie Arnold denied them the equalizer.

All four semifinalists at the Women’s Asian Cup qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Brazil. The Australians will next play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between defending champion China and Taiwan.

The North Koreans get another shot at qualifying for the World Cup in a playoff next week. The fifth- and sixth-place teams in this continental tournament will also secure spots in Brazil.

The end of the group stage earlier in the week was overshadowed by Iran’s departure from the tournament and the granting of asylum to members of the delegation.

Quarterfinals ahead

South Korea faces Uzbekistan at Stadium Australia in a night match in Sydney after China and Taiwan meet in Perth.

Japan heads into its quarterfinal matchup against the Philippines on Sunday with three wins from three games and a tournament-leading 17 goals without conceding.

