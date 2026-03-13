Stöger celebrates landmark appearance with superb free kick as Gladbach beats St Pauli

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Kevin Stöger’s first goal of the season helped Borussia Mönchengladbach beat St. Pauli 2-0 and boost hopes of avoiding Bundesliga relegation on Friday.

Stöger was making his 200th Bundesliga appearance and struck a superb 25-meter free kick over the St. Pauli wall approaching halftime.

Franck Honorat added the second in the second half when he side-footed home a low left-foot drive.

It was a comfortable win for the 12th-placed Gladbach and lifted it four points clear of a packed relegation zone.

Only five points separate Hamburg in 10th place and St. Pauli, which is third from bottom in the last of the relegation places.

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