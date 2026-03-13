Late Gouiri goal gives Marseille win over Ligue 1 struggler Auxerre

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Substitute Amine Gouiri scored with 11 minutes remaining to give Marseille a 1-0 win over Ligue 1 struggler Auxerre on Friday.

The result left Marseille in third place, three points clear of Lyon, which plays at Le Havre on Sunday. Marseille was seven points behind second-placed Lens and eight adrift of league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Although the south coast club has been a constant presence among the clubs pushing for a European place next season its form has been inconsistent since the start of the year.

However, Gouiri’s return has added goals to the mix.

The Algeria international missed nine games after a shoulder injury in October but has scored five times since returning to the side in early January.

Here he replaced English defender CJ Egan-Riley after 62 minutes and proved decisive.

Auxerre remained third to last with just one win in its last 11 games. It was five points from safety.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer