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New Jersey faces Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (27-23-15, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-31-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -146, Kings +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey is 16-15-2 at home and 32-31-2 overall. The Devils have a -31 scoring differential, with 166 total goals scored and 197 conceded.

Los Angeles has a 17-8-8 record in road games and a 27-23-15 record overall. The Kings have a -20 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 188 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Devils won 4-1 in the last meeting. Dawson Mercer led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 26 goals and 31 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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