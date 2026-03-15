McGuire and Ojeda score goals, Orlando City beats Montreal in interim coach Mark Perelman’s debut

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire and Martín Ojeda each scored a goal on Saturday, Javier Otero had four saves, and Orlando City beat CF Montreal 2-1 to snap a three-game losing streak in interim coach Mark Perelman’s debut.

Orlando City (1-3-0) and long-time coach Oscar Pareja mutually parted ways Wednesday.

Ojeda put away a first-touch shot from just beyond the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the 31st minute. Iván Angulo ran onto a through ball played ahead by Marco Pasalic and tapped a pass backward to Ojeda for the finish.

McGuire’s first goal of the season opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Angulo’s shot from the left side of the area bounced off the near post and McGuire tapped the rebound into a wide-open net from the edge of the 6-yard box.

Prince Owusu went up high for a header off a corner kick played by Wikelman Carmona for Montreal (1-3-0) in the 24th minute.

Montreal’s Thomas Gillier had four saves.

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