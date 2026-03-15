Mateusz Bogusz scores short-handed goal in stoppage time to rally Dynamo past Timbers 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored a short-handed goal in the 15th minute of second-half stoppage time and the Houston Dynamo rallied to beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Houston (2-1-0) shook off a red card on Nicholas Markanich for his foul on Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis in the fourth of 18 minutes of stoppage time. Jack McGlynn’s second assist of the match set up the winner. It was the first goal for Bogusz in his first season with the Dynamo after scoring 18 times in two seasons with Los Angeles FC.

Portland (1-3-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Gage Guerra scored his first career goal — unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Jonathan Bond got a hand on a penalty kick by Kristoffer Velde but couldn’t corral it. Guerra sent the deflection off the inside of the right post and into the net.

Houston answered with the equalizer in the 62nd minute when Guilherme Santos used assists from Bogusz and McGlynn to score for the third time in his first three MLS matches. Bogusz’s assist was his first with the Dynamo after notching seven in 60 appearances with LAFC. McGlynn has three assists this season. Half of his 22 career assists have come in 29 matches with Houston — all starts.

The Dynamo took a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute when Santos set up defender Felipe Andrade’s first goal this season with his first assist. Andrade had four goals in 23 appearances with the Dynamo last season.

Velde scored his first career goal in his 12th appearance thanks to Finn Surman’s first career assist to pull the Timbers even in the 80th minute. It was Surman’s 36th appearance — all starts.

Bond saved six shots for the Dynamo.

Pantemis had three saves for the Timbers.

Up next

Houston: At FC Dallas on Saturday in first road match of season.

Portland: Hosts Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer