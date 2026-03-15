Stijn Spierings scores a goal in his MLS debut, Real Salt Lake beats Austin 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Stijn Spierings scored a goal in his MLS debut to help Real Salt Lake beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Spierings, a 30-year-old former Netherlands youth international, ran onto a ball played ahead by Justen Glad and blasted a first-touch shot from well outside the area to give Real Salt Lake (3-1-0) its first lead of the game at 2-1 in the 88th minute.

Jon Bell scored for Austin (1-2-1) in the 18th minute.

Noel Caliskan played an entry pass from the left edge of the penalty box that was redirected into the net by Austin defender Oleksandr Svatok for an own goal that made it 1-1 in the 24th.

RSL had 59% possession and outshot Austin 24-10, 8-3 on target.

Diego Luna (knee) made his season debut for Real Salt Lake when he subbed on for 18-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani in the 71st minute.

Brad Stuver stopped seven shots for Austin.

Rafael Cabral had two saves for RSL.

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