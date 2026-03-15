Colorado and Pittsburgh face off for non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-18-15, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup.

Colorado is 44-12-9 overall and 23-5-4 at home. The Avalanche have a 23-5-6 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Pittsburgh is 33-18-15 overall and 17-9-7 in road games. The Penguins have a 33-4-8 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 31 goals and 48 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has six goals and 40 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press