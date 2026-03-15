Bruins visit the Devils after shootout win

Boston Bruins (37-23-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-31-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins after the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey has a 17-15-2 record at home and a 33-31-2 record overall. The Devils are 14-7-2 in games decided by a goal.

Boston has a 12-14-5 record in road games and a 37-23-6 record overall. The Bruins rank second in league play serving 12.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 38 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 24 goals and 54 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press