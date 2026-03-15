Blues take on the Jets following overtime victory

St. Louis Blues (27-29-10, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-28-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -126, Blues +105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 8-7-3 against the Central Division and 27-28-10 overall. The Jets have a 25-9-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 27-29-10 overall and 6-13-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have conceded 216 goals while scoring 174 for a -42 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Jets won 3-1 in the last meeting. Mark Scheifele led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 28 assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, two penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press