Rangers bring winning streak into home matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (27-24-15, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Los Angeles Kings as winners of four consecutive games.

New York is 28-30-8 overall and 9-15-6 in home games. The Rangers have gone 14-7-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Los Angeles has a 27-24-15 record overall and a 17-9-8 record in road games. The Kings have a 21-4-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 27 goals and 35 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 22 goals and 47 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press