Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bruno Fernandes closes in on Premier League assists record as Man United beats Aston Villa 3-1

By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League ‘s assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United’s goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.

Fernandes has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer’s top division.

Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third – three points clear of Villa in fourth.

At the other end of the standings Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Crystal Palace and Leeds also drew 0-0.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.