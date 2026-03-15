Vitinha and Ostigard score as Genoa beats Verona 2-0 in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Substitute Vitinha and Leo Ostigard scored in Genoa’s 2-0 win at last-place Verona in the Italian league on Sunday as Daniele De Rossi’s side moved even further away from the relegation zone.

Genoa is in 13th place with 33 points after 29 rounds, nine points above 18th-place Cremonese.

Serie A leader Inter Milan was held 1-1 by Atalanta at home on Saturday, leaving the door open for AC Milan to further close the gap to its rival. Lagging eight points behind Inter, AC Milan played at Lazio later Sunday.

Vitinha scored right after coming on as a replacement for Caleb Ekuban with a powerful shot from long range around the hour mark. Ostigard made it 2-0 in the 86th minute with a header from a free kick.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer