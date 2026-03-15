Lyon’s Ligue 1 winless streak continues with 0-0 draw at Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Lyon’s winless run in the French league was extended to a fourth straight game by 10-man Le Havre on Sunday.

Despite playing a man down from the 56th minute, the hosts were the better team in the 0-0 draw and Lyon now lags two points behind third-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings.

Stephan Zagadou received a straight red card after fouling Endrick. Le Havre, which moved 10 points away from the automatic relegation spots, hit the woodwork twice.

Marseille won 1-0 against struggler Auxerre on Friday.

Second-place Lens lost 2-1 at Lorient on Saturday, missing the chance to move back to the top of the standings.

Paris Saint-Germain, which did not play this weekend, has a one-point lead at the top and a match in hand. Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled game on Sunday in order to give PSG more time to prepare for the Champions League second leg against Chelsea. PSG is leading 5-2 from the last-16 first leg.

Elsewhere, Mario Sauer scored the winner deep in added time as Toulouse heaped more misery on Metz.

Sauer’s goal sealed Toulouse’s 4-3 win and extended last-place Metz’s winless run to a 14th match.

“It was a crazy game,” Sauer said. “We deserved it today, and this win was so important for us.”

Paris FC drew 0-0 at Strasbourg.

Supporters clash

Two groups of supporters of Rennes and Lille clashed Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s match.

Radio France reported that police used tear gas and that one fan was injured. Between 100 and 150 people were involved in the fight.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer