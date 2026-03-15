Mexico City sets the world record for the largest soccer class

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City set a world record for the largest soccer class ever on Sunday as 9,500 participants filled the capital’s Zocalo square as the country prepares to host the opening match of the World Cup in June.

The city’s main square became a massive, open-air training ground with crowds practicing soccer drills under the guidance of instructors. Participants kicked balls and followed coordinated exercises to promote sport and community engagement.

Guinness World Records’ Alfredo Arista Rueda confirmed the record during the event.

“You are officially amazing. Officially Amazing! Congratulations!,” he said, as the crowd cheered and tossed confetti into the air.

Organizers said the turnout surpassed the previous Guinness record set in Seattle in June 2025, when a soccer class brought together 1,038 participants.

Fans in attendance said the record-breaking class builds momentum for the World Cup.

“The Azteca Stadium has hosted Pelé and Maradona; the World Cup here is magical,” said soccer coach Mario Alberto Álvarez Acosta.

Mexico also hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1996, with the Brazilian and the Argentine greats winning the trophy.

Sandra López Figueroa, a housewife, also enjoyed herself.

“I had fun; I did things I didn’t even know I could do,” she said.

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Savarese reported from Sao Paulo

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Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By PABLO RAMOS and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press