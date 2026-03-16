Wild come into matchup against the Blackhawks on losing streak

Minnesota Wild (38-18-12, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-11, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to end their three-game slide with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 10-6-4 against the Central Division and 25-30-11 overall. The Blackhawks have a 9-10-6 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 38-18-12 overall with an 11-6-3 record against the Central Division. The Wild have scored 222 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has scored 14 goals with 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has six goals and 61 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press