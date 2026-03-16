Winnipeg plays Nashville in Central Division play

Nashville Predators (29-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-28-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators.

Winnipeg is 9-7-3 against the Central Division and 28-28-10 overall. The Jets are 26-9-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville has a 9-9-4 record in Central Division games and a 29-28-9 record overall. The Predators have a 23-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the last meeting 5-2. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 25 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press