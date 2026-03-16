Kraken and Lightning square off in out-of-conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-21-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-26-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning square off in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle is 17-13-5 in home games and 31-26-9 overall. The Kraken have a -5 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 195 given up.

Tampa Bay is 40-21-4 overall and 20-9-4 in road games. The Lightning have a +47 scoring differential, with 227 total goals scored and 180 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has scored 22 goals with 26 assists for the Kraken. Adam Larsson has four assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 34 goals and 72 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press