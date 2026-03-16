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Canucks host the Panthers in a non-conference matchup

By AP News

Florida Panthers (33-30-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-38-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Vancouver is 20-38-8 overall and 7-21-5 at home. The Canucks have a -78 scoring differential, with 166 total goals scored and 244 allowed.

Florida has a 15-16-0 record on the road and a 33-30-3 record overall. The Panthers have a 28-8-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 8-5. Seth Jones scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake DeBrusk has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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